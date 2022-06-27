Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,080 ($74.47) in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($80.89) to GBX 6,236 ($76.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

