Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,631.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,339.86 ($65.41).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.37) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,366 ($53.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,717.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,098.46. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The firm has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.