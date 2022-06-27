Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez Sells 1,790 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.72. 1,783,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.50 and a 200 day moving average of $485.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

