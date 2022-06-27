Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez Sells 1,790 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.72. 1,783,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.50 and a 200 day moving average of $485.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.