Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Steven H. Rosen Buys 100,000 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,896,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,043.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.54. 529,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invacare by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.