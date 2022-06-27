Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 44,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,634. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

