Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.70% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 208,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,882. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

