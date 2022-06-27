Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 349,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.08. 1,504,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.40 and its 200-day moving average is $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

