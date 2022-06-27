Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (AAL, BIG, CBOX, EAT, ENOV, IHG, JDG, KP2, LBG, ORCL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($69.82) price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

