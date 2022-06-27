Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (AAL, BIG, CBOX, EAT, ENOV, IHG, JDG, KP2, LBG, ORCL)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($69.82) price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.