iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.89. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 86,486 shares.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,754 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

