iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 131,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,898,971 shares.The stock last traded at $41.88 and had previously closed at $41.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.