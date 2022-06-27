iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.65. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,316. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

