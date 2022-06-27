iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $68,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $234.71. 63,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,544. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

