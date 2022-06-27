iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

