iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 165,993 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,787. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

