iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 6.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,884,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,672. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

