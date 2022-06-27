iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 3.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

