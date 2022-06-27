J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.31).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.35. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 201.70 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($700,218.04).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

