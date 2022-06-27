JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 921,839 shares of company stock worth $17,584,932. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

