Joshua J. Viets Buys 1,700 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.20. 3,776,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.