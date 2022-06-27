JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target to €21.00

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.79) to €21.00 ($22.11) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. Traton has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

