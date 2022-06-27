JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

ZAL stock opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.65 and a 200-day moving average of €51.09. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

