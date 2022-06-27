JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Price Target to €66.30

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.90 ($72.53) to €66.30 ($69.79) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($93.68) to €86.00 ($90.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

GRRMF opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

