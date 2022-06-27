JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

