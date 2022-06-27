JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 2,449,926 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.