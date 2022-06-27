JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,759 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,926 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

