Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $36.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

