Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.57. 21,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

