Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €706.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €706.00 ($743.16) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($705.26) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($678.95) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($636.84) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kering stock traded up €12.50 ($13.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €502.50 ($528.95). 244,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of €492.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €584.92. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

