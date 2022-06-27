Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. 288,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,811,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

