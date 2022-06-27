Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,573,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,587. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

