Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 166,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.