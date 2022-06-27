Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

