Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.