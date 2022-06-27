Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Up 6.9%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 194,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 219,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

