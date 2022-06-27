Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading 5% Higher

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.11 and last traded at $111.08. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

