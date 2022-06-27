Komodo Trading Up 8.9% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $25.92 million and approximately $401,905.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00299951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00082253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00069611 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,339,476 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.