Kryptomon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,141.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.68 million and $90,141.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015094 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

