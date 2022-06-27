LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered F-star Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

