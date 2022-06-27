Lake Street Capital Boosts Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $48.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHEF. CL King boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

CHEF stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

