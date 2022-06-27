Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

