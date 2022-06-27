Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.35

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.07.
About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)
