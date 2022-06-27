Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.35

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Legrand alerts:

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.