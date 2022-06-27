Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Guggenheim

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LESL. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

