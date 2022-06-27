LinkEye Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $34,385.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

