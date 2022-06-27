Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $110.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00761877 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,833.16 or 0.99821561 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,383,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

