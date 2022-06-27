Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $410.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.02), with a volume of 2764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £246.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 380.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.67.

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($25,110.24).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

