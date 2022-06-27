Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ LOB opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.