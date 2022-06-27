Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

