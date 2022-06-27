LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Director Buys $11,500.00 in Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) Director Robert Arthur Curtis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,791.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LGMK opened at $1.30 on Monday. LogicMark, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

