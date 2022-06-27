Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 40,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

