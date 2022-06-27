Loop Capital Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $465.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.00.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.94 on Thursday. Pool has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.